Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Daniel Jonathan Hill, 23, of Harlow Court, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Harlow Court, at West Hallam, Ilkeston. Fined £280 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Johnathan David Phillip Moss, 26, of Heywood Lane, Austerlands, Oldham. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle on the A38, in South Normanton, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a lamp post and having not given details at the scene failed to report the accident to police. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Paige Ottewell, 22, of Park Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Derby. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Derby. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which at Derby an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £20 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until May 27, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police having failed to leave personal details at the scene. No separate penalty.

Rebecca Lucy Patchett, 19, of Dunsby Close, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle at Nottingham Road, Codnor, without insurance. Fined £150 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Lee Askew, 42, of Crown Hill Way, Stanley Common, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Wood Lane, at Horsley Woodhouse, Ilkeston. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Brett Lee Ryan Huntley, 26, of Tower Drive, Derby. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on the A38 at South Normanton without insurance. The case was re-opened for the points element of the sentence to be considered at the request of the DVLA. Disqualified as a totter from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Saul Jacob Fellows, 30, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylglycine, exceeded the specified limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months with 140 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for five years.

Other

Eric William Gregory, 49, of The Green, Alfreton. Found guilty of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a push bike valued at £1,240, at Ilkeston. Must pay £500 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Discharged conditionally for two years.

Kyle Luke Bidmead, 30, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening behaviour. Must pay £50 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Shane Ryan Henley, 25, of Nelson Street, Cotmanhay. Pleaded guilty to contacting a certain person at Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £350 costs. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jake Anthony Hutchinson, 20, of Litton Drive, Derby. Pleaded guilty to knowing that a Vauxhall Astra had been taken without the consent of the owner and allowed himself to be carried in the vehicle on Bolton Street, Swanwick, Alfreton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £600 costs. Community order to last until May 23, 2020, with 40 hours of unpaid work.

Stuart Craig, 38, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to comply with a requirement in Alfreton of not consuming alcohol under a public spaces protection order of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Donna Louise Miles, 46, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to consuming alcohol in Alfreton which she was prohibited from doing by a public spaces protection order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Matthew Holmes, 31, of no fixed abode. Found guilty of assaulting a police officer at Ilkeston. Must pay £409 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for the offences of theft from a shop and attempting to possess a controlled drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing doughnuts and a sandwich valued at £4.85 belonging to Greggs at Ilkeston and attempting to possess a quantity of class B drug mamba. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Stephen Haugh, 40, of Royston Drive, Whitemoor, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting and visiting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for two weeks. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a six-month conditional discharge order imposed for possessing class C drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of possessing class C drug diazepam in Newcastle. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an amount of cannabinoid receptor antagonists in Nottingham. No separate penalty.

Assault

Joshua Carrier, 23, of Anson Walk, Nelson Street, Cotmanhay. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 23, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ellis Daniel Carey, 23, of Bayswater Road, Kimberley. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at Thorn Tree Inn, on Nottingham Road, Langley Mill. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until May 28, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Kevin Kenny, 45, of Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing belonging to Peacocks, at Long Eaton. Must pay £38 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Farmfoods, at Long Eaton. Must pay £40 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a packet of razor blades belonging to Asda, on Midland Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £61 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing headphones valued at £39 belonging to Asda, at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing aftershave belonging to Boots, at Long Eaton. Must pay £70 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey belonging to Asda, on Midland Street, at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Peter John Boumphrey, 45, of Bath Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing two joints of meat belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.