Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper cases are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Lucy Jane Corden, 37, of Hardwick Court, Sawley. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Haddon Way, Sawley, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in her blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Sian Beardsley, 21, of Farnham Walk, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Green Lane, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop having been required to do so by police. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to driving a vehicle dangerously. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 250 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Green Lane, Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Ryszard Huczko, 63, of Trafalger Terrace, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Trafalgar Terrace, at Long Eaton. Fined £270 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Simon Dennis Peacock, 41, of Manor Green Road, Epsom, Surrey. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Ladywood Road, at Kirk Hallam, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Radu Rostas, 39, of Catford Hill, London. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M1 motorway, at Tibshelf. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle at Tibshelf, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the manner in which four children were being carried as passengers without wearing seat belts was such that it posed a danger of injury. No separate penalty.

Craig William Sandland, 35, of Ingleby Road, Sawley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, without wearing a seat belt. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Vasile Stoica, 33, of Dorlcote Road, Birmingham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on the M1 motorway, at South Normanton, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Ashley Charles Summers, 25, of Waterside Close, Sandiacre. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M1 motorway, at South Normanton. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record to be endorsed with six points.

Megan Harris, 20, of Comet Drive, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on New Derby Road, Langley Mill. Fined £140 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Grant Kenneth William Birrell, 38, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a rear, nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. Fined £92 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Other

Leonard Foulk, 53, of Horsley Road, Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct at Burton-on-Trent and various locations where Burton Albion were playing which amounted to the harassment of a police officer. It was found on a number of occasions he behaved inappropriately by hugging, kissing and placing an item down the officer’s stab-proof vest and also sent unwanted gifts to Burton police station and actively sought her out at football matches. Fined £360 and must pay £100 compensation, a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until August 11, 2022.

Harry Syson, 19, of Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with a requirement of a suspended sentence order by attending late for unpaid work and failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Convicted of the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assault by beating. Suspended sentence of eight weeks suspended for 18 months implemented concurrently. Must pay £60 costs. Convicted of a further original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence order of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Suspended sentence of 26 weeks of detention suspended for 18 months implemented. Convicted for a further original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence order of assault by beating. Suspended sentence order of 16 weeks of detention suspended for 18 months implemented concurrently. Convicted of a further original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence order of damaging a vehicle. Suspended sentence order of three weeks of detention suspended for 18 months implemented concurrently. Convicted of a further original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence order of assault. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks of detention suspended for 18 months implemented concurrently. Dealt with for a further original offence which was subject to a suspended sentence order of failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Suspended sentence of three weeks of detention suspended for 18 months implemented concurrently. Committed to custody for 26 weeks.

Clinton Carl Breward, 43, of Romeranntin Place, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the probation officer. Must pay £60 costs. Supervision default order made and he must comply with a 28 day curfew with electronic monitoring.

Jack Patrick Howard, 26, of Awsworth Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Order to continue but varied with ten hours of unpaid work and the original requirements are to continue including an original unpaid work requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Samantha Bailey, 37, of Orchard Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a kitchen knife in public at West Park, on Wilsthorpe Road, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until August 12, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a four-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Craig Andrew Hildred, 46, of Town Street, Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to speaking to a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Theft

Paul Nicholas Cantrill, 33, of Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing drills and batteries. Must pay £700 compensation. Community order to last until August 11, 2020, with a two month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.