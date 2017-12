A convict has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.

Navarone Dominic McIntosh, 29, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in February 2016 and was sentenced to four years imprisonment for robbery and theft.

But he has now absconded from HMP Sudbury.

He has friends and family in Birmingham and West Midlands Police have been informed of his absence.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting reference 17000542266.