Man accused of murdering the baby of a Derbyshire woman is due to appear at a crown court trial

A man accused of murdering the baby of a Derbyshire woman is due to go to a crown court trial.

The child died in February 2014, aged 22-months, after becoming ill at home in Hull.

Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, west Hull, who is the ex-partner of the child’s mother, has been charged with murder and failing to protect the baby.

The child’s mother Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, faces a charge of failing to protect the baby.

The case was considered at Hull crown court on July 12 and a trial is expected to be heard from October 2.