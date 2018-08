A man has been arrested after a bomb scare at a Derbyshire police station.

Police carried out a precautionary evacutation at St Mary's Wharf police station in Derby earlier today because of a suspicious package.

Bomb squad teams were called to the scene and the suspicious package was destroyed through a controlled explosion.

Prime Parkway, which was closed for around two hours, has now re-opened.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of communicating a bomb threat.