Man assaulted in Langley Mill by hooded attacker was rescued by his dog

A man who was assaulted in Langley Mill by a hooded attacker was rescued by his dog.

The 22-year-old man was walking along a footpath accessed by Bailey Brook Drive, behind Langley Mill Academy with his dog, when he was knocked to the floor and assaulted.

Bailey Brook Drive.

Police have said that the attack only stopped when the dog forced the attacker of the victim.

The attacker then ran towards the A610.

The attacker is described as wearing a grey puffer jacket with the hood pulled up. He was wearing a pair of black tracksuit bottoms with a white Adidas logo from hip to knee and was wearing black woollen gloves and had his face covered.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen someone wearing the outfit. He was likely to have stood out as the weather was warm and he was dressed in bulky clothing, cold weather clothing."

It is believed at this time that the victim only received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

