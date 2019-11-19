Man caught in Derbyshire with cocaine and cannabis said he used drugs to “spread the love”

A man who was caught by Derbyshire police with cocaine and cannabis told officers he had used the drugs to “spread the love”.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how Michael William Lloyd, 35, was found with the drugs after police stopped a vehicle on Markham Road, in Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The circumstances are that on September 25 in the early evening police stopped a vehicle and spoke to the occupants.

“Michael Lloyd was a rear seat passenger and he was searched and found to have a draw string concealed in his underwear containing 1.81 grammes of cannabis with a street value of £20 and 3.19 grammes of cocaine with a street value of £35 to £100 per gramme.

“He was interviewed and stated he thought one of the drugs was amphetamine and he used the drugs to ‘spread the love’ and both items were for his personal use.”

Lloyd, of Ryeburn Avenue, Manchester, pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug cocaine and to possessing the class B drug cannabis.

The defendant also admitted breaching a 12 month conditional discharge which had been imposed in February for possessing class A and class B drugs.

Mrs Allsop added that Lloyd’s latest drug offences were consistent with personal use but the matter is aggravated by his record for previous drug offences.

Lloyd told the court he uses the drugs to help him cope after he was attacked two years ago.

He said: “I got stabbed in 2017 and it’s a coping mechanism for me.”

Magistrates arranged for a probation report to be put in place prior to sentencing and sent the case for a further hearing on November 20 to Manchester Magistrates’ Court.