Man charged in connection with murder of Derbyshire man

Detectives investigating the murder of a Derbyshire man in Loughborough have charged a man in connection with his death.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, of Long Eaton, died following an incident on Moira Street in Loughborough on Sunday January 14.

Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, 23, of Glebe Road, Queniborough, Leicestershire, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

He was due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 18 January).

Detectives have been granted further time to question a 22-year-old man who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder. A third man, aged 24, who was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.