Man charged with drug offences in Belper

A man has been charged with possession with intent to supply drugs after he was stopped by officers on patrol in Belper.

The man was stopped following reports of suspicious activity on Bridge Street on Thursday, September 26.

Derbyshire Police.

Anthony Middleton, 19, of Lime Grove, Draycott, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has been remanded and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court later this month.

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire Police on 101.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

