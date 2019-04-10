Man found dead near Derbyshire river named

A man found dead near to the Erewash Canal in Derbyshire has been named.

Robert Chatwin, 37, from Long Eaton, was found by police shortly after 2am on Monday in a wooded area just off what is known locally as Dockholm canal path as shown in the attached google maps image. The path runs between the River Erewash and the Erewash canal in Long Eaton.

Body found near river in Derbyshire

He was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "He was last seen at around 2pm on Friday, April 5 on Walton Street, Long Eaton. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey fleecy jumper and black Nike trainers.

"If you were in the area at the time and believe you saw Mr Chatwin, or have any other information which may help detectives with their enquiries, please get in touch.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that shows someone matching the description of Mr Chatwin. If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*177483 in any correspondence, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.