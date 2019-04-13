Man found with head injuries in Belper after being attacked by two men

A man has suffered head injuries in Belper after being attacked by two men.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that took place in Belper in the early hours of this morning.

Church Walk

Police attended the incident, in Church Walk, at about 3am, where a man was found with head injuries after being attacked by two men. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.



A police spokesman said: "We are particularly keen to trace the occupants of a red Seat Leon, which drove along King Street just moments before the assault.



"Were you in the area of King Street, Green Lane or Church Walk in the early hours of today? Did you see anything suspicious?



"Do you have dash cam footage that may assist with the investigation? If so, call us on 101 and quote occurrence number 19000187420."