Man jailed for making hoax calls to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

A man has been jailed for six weeks after making hoax calls to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Craig Mawby was sentenced to six weeks in prison and fined £600 for three hoax emergency 999 calls made to the fire service between October 12, 2018 and January 25, 2019.

Mawby appeared at Chesterfield magistrates' court to face a charge of persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.

The offence used up £600 of taxpayers' money and wasted one hour and 39 minutes of the fire service's time.

Speaking following the conviction, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Station manager, Paul Green, said: “Hoax calls are taken extremely seriously as they have a serious impact on the safety of others, as well as costing the service time and money.

“Each time the service responds to a hoax call, it means valuable lifesaving resources are tied up and are unavailable to attend real emergencies.

Mawby made three hoax calls in total, all reporting a fire on the same road in Bolsover. Each call resulted in two fire engines being sent to the scene.

Derbyshire’s deputy chief fire officer, Gavin Tomlinson said: “I hope this conviction serves as a stark warning, making it clear that the fire and rescue service will not tolerate hoax calls.

“The hoax calls made by Mr Mawby resulted in several fire appliances being tied up for a total of one hour and 39 minutes, putting lives at risk as well as costing the service approximately £600 of tax payers' money. In addition to the fire engines that were tied up responding to these calls, 999 emergency calls handlers were also prevented from dealing with real life emergencies whilst dealing with the hoax calls.

“The service will work with colleagues at Derbyshire Constabulary to investigate any hoax calls and where appropriate, seek a prosecution.”