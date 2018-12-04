Man jailed for possessing knife in Belper

A man has been jailed for possessing a knife and trying to obstruct a police officer from carrying out a drugs warrant in Belper.

Cameron Henry, 20, of Watkins Street, Swansea, pleaded guilty to both offences, which happened in May this year at a property on Acorn Drive.

He was given a three-month custodial sentence for possession of a lock knife, and a three month custodial sentence for obstructing an authorised person in the exercise of powers.

Both sentences are to be served concurrently to a separate case involving Henry.

The separate case involved a gang which 'cuckooed' a property in Derby, near to Kedleston Road, to use as a base to sell drugs.

Mr Henry was pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs as part of that case and has been jailed for a total of four years and nine months.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley, said: “Our officers continue to work to target those who commit crime in our community, and to bring them to justice, to ensure that our area remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”