Man narrowly spared from jail after he breached a restraining order by sending a letter to ex

A man who breached a restraining order by sending a letter to his ex-partner has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 19 how Vincent Price, 69, of Old Dam, at Peak Forest, Buxton, had been in a relationship until last year but the defendant was given a community order in February with a restraining order after he had continued to text his ex-partner and visit her home.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr explained that despite the restraining order Price and his ex twice came across each other in April before he sent her a letter and was then deemed to have breached the order.

Mr Carr said: “She said there have been a number of contacts between them that are not in the charge including at a social club in the Peak Dale where she goes and he goes and this was on April 20 and 27 when they came across each other.”

Price had told his ex-partner that he had tried to hang himself, according to Mr Carr, and he had asked whether she would meet him and she spoke to police because she had concerns for him but no action was taken.

However, Mr Carr added that Price’s ex later received a letter from him and referring to events over the last year and out of further concern she contacted police and he was arrested.

Price admitted to police he had sent the letter which had not been threatening, according to Mr Carr, but it had worried his ex-partner.

The defendant pleaded guilty to sending a letter in May which he had been prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Mr Carr added: “She does not want him to contact her and the situation has caused her some distress and has had an impact on her health and she does not want the situation to get worse.”

Defence solicitor Mark Bates said there were no aggravating features with the breach and there had been no contact between them until April.

He also argued that Price feels he had not initiated the initial contact between them and he had struggled with the fact that his ex-partner had been pleasant.

Price went on to write a letter by way of apology, according to Mr Bates, and his ex-partner had reported it to police out of concern for his mental health.

Mr Bates claimed that Price’s ex had visited him in May and things had been amicable.

Magistrates sentenced Price to a eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.