Man sexually exposed himself to woman walking dog in Derbyshire park

A man sexually exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in a Derbyshire park.

He is described as a white, aged approximately in his mid-20s, and 5ft 8ins tall, with dark hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black walking style jacket with the hood up, a long-line t-shirt and stonewashed baggy jeans.

The man ran away after the incident.

It happened at about 6,45am on Tuesday in Darley Park, Derby.

Inspector Lauren Woods, of Derbyshire police, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the description of this man, or who was in the area at the time and has any information about this incident.

“I would encourage anyone walking in the park to be vigilant and to report anything that seems suspicious to police as soon as possible.

“I’d also like to reassure the public that we understand that these types of incidents can raise alarm within communities, but we are working through a number of lines enquiry to identify the person responsible.

“Anyone who is concerned should contact us and local officers will get in touch to offer tips and advice on personal safety.”

If you have any information about the incident contact police on 101 quoting reference number 19*166174 and the officer in the case, Detective Constable Harry Bashir.