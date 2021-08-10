Man suffers bleed on the brain after 'serious assault' in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire police officers say the victim, aged 51, was punched to the face and then kicked to the head during the assault in the Memorial Gardens, off King Street, Belper, at around 12.50am on Saturday, July 24.

Two suspects involved in the incident are described as:

Suspect one: Early 20s, of mixed race and wearing a black jacket.

The assault took place at Belper's Memorial Gardens.

Suspect two: Early 20s, White, wearing a white t-shirt and with light brown hair.

Det Con Zack Oxley, who is leading the investigation, said: “The victim in this incident has sustained some really serious injuries to his eye – with the potential that he could lose a significant amount of vision in his eye.

“I would urge anyone with any information about the incident – or if you recognise the description of the two men involved – to get in touch with the force in confidence using the below methods.

“While this is believed to be an isolated incident extra patrols are being put in place in and around the Memorial Gardens area,” he added.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*413816.

You can also contact officers via Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary or Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Or you can complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.