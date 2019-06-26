Man threatened and pushed off his motorbike by four masked men in Derbyshire

A man was threatened and pushed off his motorbike by four masked men in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery at about 1.30pm on Friday, June 21, on Cromford Road near Asda, in Langley Mill.

A motorcyclist was robbed of his vehicle in Langley Mill.

A man reported he was threatened and pushed off his motorbike by four men with their faces covered, Derbyshire police said.

The bike, a red and black Suzuki GSX-S125, was driven off in the direction of Gladstone Street. It was recovered the following day in Ilkeston.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or was driving in the area at the time that has dash cam installed.

"Any footage that may be of use to officers should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view."

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000320697.