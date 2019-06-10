Man treated in hospital after attack in Belper bar

Police are investigating after a man was attacked at a bar in Belper.

The assault hapened at the Monk Bar in King Street shortly after 7.15pm on May 27.

Officers said the 41-year-old victim was headbutted and knocked to the floor by a man after leaving the bar's toilets.

The man then punched the victim in the face several times.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 8in tall with a 'scruffy' beard. He was wearing a white top.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The victim sustained a broken nose and various facial injuries, which required hospital treatment during the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time and saw a man matching the above description, is asked to contact us.

"Please quote reference number 19*272845 and Detective Staff Investigator Naomi Davies' name in any correspondence."