Man who has admitted making indecent photos of children has had his case re-listed

A man who is due to be sentenced after he appeared in court charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children has had his case re-listed to a new date.

Derby Crown Court heard how Wayne Davenport, 52, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to the three charges during a previous hearing on July 10 at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Davenport pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child between February 23, 2018, and August 12, 2018.

The first count was listed to have involved 921 Category A indecent photographs, the second count was listed to have involved 660 Category B indecent photographs and the third count was listed to have involved 150,055 Category C indecent images.

Category C is regarded as the lower category on the scale for indecent images.

Recorder John Butterfield QC agreed that a pre-sentence report should be compiled with the probation service and he adjourned the case until August 21.

However the case was re-listed for August 22 and it has now been further re-listed until September 19 for sentencing.