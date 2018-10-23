Man who robbed 102-year-old relative in her Derbyshire home is jailed

A man who robbed a 102-year-old relative in her own home in Derbyshire has been jailed.

Ghulam Qudir, 34, of Almond Street, Derby, was found guilty of robbery during a trial at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

On May 12 this year, Qudir visited the Long Eaton home of the victim under the guise of paying his respects after a family death.

He later returned once the victim was alone and forced his way into her house.

He restrained her and stole gold bangles from her wrists, injuring her in the process. He also took the earrings from her ears and removed her glasses and hearing aid, throwing them on the floor before leaving.

Detective Constable Claire Croll said: "This was a callous and pre-meditated robbery of a vulnerable person who Qudir knew would not be able to fight back or raise the alarm.

“This sentence reflects the severity of the crime and I am pleased that this may give the victim and her family some comfort that justice has been done.”