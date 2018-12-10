Missing Derbyshire woman is found safe

A missing Killamarsh woman who had raised concerns of Derbyshire Police has been found safe, it has been confirmed.

Claire Brunt, 38, was last seen at her home in Killamarsh at 12.30am on Sunday - leading to a police campaign for information about her whereabouts.

Claire has since been found, and Derbyshire Police has confirmed that she is safe and well.

A police statement said: "Claire Brunt, 38, who was reported missing from Killamarsh yesterday has now been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."