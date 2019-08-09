Missing offender wanted on a police warrant for nearly two years is finally brought to justice

A previously convicted offender who breached his community order two years ago by failing to attend probation appointments has finally been caught by police and ordered to pay £240.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 7 how Gary Nicholson, 30, of Ashcroft Court, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, had been wanted in relation to the breach of his community order from two years ago.

Nicholson had originally been given a community order in June, 2017, but a warrant had to be issued in September, 2017, for his arrest after he breached the order by failing to meet with the probation service in August, 2017.

The defendant, who was finally found by police and held temporarily in custody, appeared in court where he admitted breaching the order by failing to attend appointments in August, 2017.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor James Riley said Nicholson suffers from significant mental health issues which were not known to him at the time and he had also moved about but he has since been prescribed medication and has a stable address.

Mr Riley added that Nicholson has not committed any new offences since the original offence from 2016 which had been made subject to a community order in June, 2017.

The court heard that there have been difficulties locating Nicholson in the last two years but he was finally found by police and arrested on a long-standing warrant which had been issued in September, 2017.

Mr Riley said the breach and delays in bringing Nicholson to justice had been down to the defendant’s mental health issues and because he had been moving around.

Magistrates finally revoked the original community order and re-sentenced Nicholson to a 12 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Nicholson was also fined £180 and ordered to pay £60 costs.