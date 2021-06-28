Noisy driver clocked doing 100mph in Derbyshire

The vehicle was clocked speeding on the A38 yesterday and the driver will now appear in court.

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit also pulled over another driver who caught their attention by lane hogging on the M1.

Police added: “Claims to hold a driving licence in Poland but has no evidence of it whatsoever.

Officers say the vehicle wass clocked doing 100mph on the A38

"Non-UK driving licence holders must carry their licence at all times as to say it's 1000 miles away in another country is not acceptable.”