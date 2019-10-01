'Not sure whether to recommend a garage or a doctor'- Derbyshire driver with lumpy tyre pulled over on school run

A police officer was baffled when he came across this rather contagious looking tyre belonging to a car on the school run in Derbyshire.

Team PPO Derby tweeted this picture on yesterday (Monday, September 30).

Pic from @TeamPPODerby

They said: "Good Spot Officer!

"Whilst on patrol PPO 9712 witnessed this car on a school run.

"When it was safe to do so 9712 advised that the car came off the road and into a garage close by. N

"New tyre now fitted. Perhaps his actions saved this driver from a costly repair - or worse!"

