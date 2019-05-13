Offender gets a three-year CRIMBO ban from Chesterfield town centre

An offender who has been involved in over 20 incidents has been placed under a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order with a Chesterfield town centre ban.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 8 how homeless Ryan Spencer, 43, formerly of Derby Road, Chesterfield, was convicted in March of using threatening behaviour and after repeated incidents he has become subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order application.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the CRIMBO application was originally to have been contested but has since been accepted with three prohibitions over three years.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said representations had been made in light of 24 incidents but only 21 are within the map featured in the CRIMBO.

Mr Gittins added that the police station has also had to be placed outside the prohibited area on the map because Spencer is a registered sex offender and he is homeless and needs to register at the station.

Magistrates granted the three-year CRIMBO which includes: a Chesterfield town centre ban defined by a map; a ban from acting or encouraging others to act in a manner that is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and a ban from possessing an open vessel of alcohol in a public place with the exception of being on licensed premises.