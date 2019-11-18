Offender is back in court after he pestered ex throughout a one-year restraining order

A former partner hounded his ex with phone calls, texts and social media messages during a 12 month period despite being subject to a restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 13 how Joseph Robert Twigg, 30, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, admitted breaching the restraining order between November, 2018, and November, 2019.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said the complainant described Twigg as controlling and she described their relationship as having been toxic and volatile.

Ms Bickley added: “As a result of an incident where he assaulted her a restraining order was put in place on November 14, 2018, and the conditions of that order prohibited him from contacting her.”

However, the complainant stated that Twigg phoned her while he was also under bail conditions and he continued to call and text her and also attended her address.

Ms Bickley said Twigg’s phone number had been blocked but he started calling her and leaving messages from private numbers.

Twigg also continued to send messages, make phone calls, according to Ms Bickley, as well as messaging her via Facebook and Snapchat.

Ms Bickley said: “The majority of the messages were not offensive. He is apologising and wanting contact and saying, ‘morning’, although one said, ‘You are a sick, evil skank’.”

The court heard that the overall breach was technically his first breach of the order but the behaviour was continuous since the order had been put in place.

Welder Twigg pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order which officially ended on November 13, 2019.

Defence solicitor James Riley said Twigg, who had been arrested and held in custody overnight, claims the contact with his ex-partner was mutual on some occasions.

Mr Riley added: “Having spent time in custody, he realises the serious situation he has put himself in and he plans to have nothing to do with this lady and she will have nothing to do with him.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until November 21 to consider a probation service report before sentencing.

Twigg was released on conditional bail until the next hearing on the grounds he does not have any contact with his partner.