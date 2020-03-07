Peregrine falcon dies in Derbyshire after being shot

Derbyshire police are investigating after a peregrine falcon was shot and later died.

The male bird was found injured in Belper’s East Mill and taken to a vets on Wednesday but died following surgery.

The peregrine falcon was shot in Belper.

Officers are now appealing for information about how the bird became injured.

Sergeant James Shirley, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s rural crime team, said: “The peregrine falcon was examined by a vet and it was found that its injuries were consistent with a collision of some kind.

“However, X-rays did show that the bird had a lead shot embedded within its body.

“The shot was concealed by healed skin, suggesting that it had been there for some time.

“Raptor persecution is a crime and we would like to hear from anyone who has information about how the shot came to be there.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 20*127543.