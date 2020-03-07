Peregrine falcon dies in Derbyshire after being shot

Derbyshire police are investigating after a peregrine falcon was shot and later died.
The male bird was found injured in Belper’s East Mill and taken to a vets on Wednesday but died following surgery.
Officers are now appealing for information about how the bird became injured.
Sergeant James Shirley, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s rural crime team, said: “The peregrine falcon was examined by a vet and it was found that its injuries were consistent with a collision of some kind.
“However, X-rays did show that the bird had a lead shot embedded within its body.
“The shot was concealed by healed skin, suggesting that it had been there for some time.
“Raptor persecution is a crime and we would like to hear from anyone who has information about how the shot came to be there.”
