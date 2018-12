A Derbyshire man returned home on Christmas Eve to find he had been burgled.

Sometime between noon on Friday, December 21 and 6pm on Christmas Eve, a house on Park Crescent, Heage, was broken into.

The thief smashed a back window before taking cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Grant Weller on 101, quoting reference 18000624145 or send him a message via the website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.