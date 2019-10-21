Police appeal after motocross bike stolen during Derbyshire shed burglary

Police are appealing for information after a motocross bike was stolen in a shed burglary in Derbyshire.

The green Kawasaki bike and parts were taken from the shed of a property on Ripley Road, Sawmills, sometime between 3.30am and 4.45am on October 12.

The green Kawasaki bike

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed a black car, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, or a white car with a trailer, possibly a Ford Mondeo, in the Ripley Road or Canal Close area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000545444 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ruth Platts, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.