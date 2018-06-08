Police appeal for help to find coat and bag worn by missing Derbyshire man

Police searching for a missing Codnor man are asking for the public's help to trace the coat and bag he was wearing when he was last seen.

Trevor Needham was last seen at Darley Abbey Mills on the afternoon of April 4.

A coat similar to the one worn by missing man Trevor Needham when he was last seen in April

The coat is described as a green, long-length Mountain Warehouse coat with a hood (similar to the one pictured). The bag is described as a small, blue Mountain Warehouse rucksack.

It is thought these items may have been discarded along the banks of the River Derwent.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright said: "We would like members of the public to keep an eye out for these items when they are out and about near the river.

“We believe that locating these items will assist us with our investigation into Mr Needham’s disappearance.

“Any sightings of a coat or bag matching the descriptions above, in the vicinity of the River Derwent, should be reported via 101, quoting incident number 549 of April 4.”