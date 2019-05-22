Police appeal for schoolgirl assault victim to come forward after incident in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Constabulary is asking for a schoolgirl, who they believe is a victim of a possible assault, to come forward.

The appeal comes after officers dealt with a disturbance at around 3.30pm on Thursday, May 2 on St Peter’s Street, Derby.

This resulted in a 47-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of assault on a Derby City Council community protection officer.

In the course of the investigation it appears that during the disturbance a girl wearing school uniform may have been assaulted by the man.

The incident is being dealt with by PC Steve Broadhurst, he said: “The CPO approached the man after he was seen acting aggressively on St Peter’s Street, it is then alleged that the CPO was assaulted, police were called and the man was arrested.

“We are now investigating the circumstances and on viewing CCTV it looks as if a girl wearing school uniform may have been assaulted and we would very much like to talk to her.

“We can also see that members of the public are filming the incident and we would very much like to view this footage.

“This type of alleged behaviour is not acceptable in the city centre and the team, together with our partners, work hard to prevent it. We would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to make contact with me.”

If you know the schoolgirl or witnessed the incident please contact Steve using any of the following non-emergency contact methods and quoting reference number 19*261754:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org