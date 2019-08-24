Police are appealing for information after an alleged suspicious incident involving a car

Officers are appealing for information after police received a report of an alleged suspicious incident involving a car.

A member of the public contacted police to say that they had witnessed a suspicious incident in Vernon Street, Shirebrook, involving a large, dark coloured car at around 8pm, on Thursday, August 22.

Police

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information about the alleged incident - in particular any drivers with dashcam footage.

Derbyshire police has not released any further information at this stage to explain the alleged suspicious nature of the incident.

But they are eager to hear from anyone who may have downloaded footage of the vehicle involved and the force has urged them to ensure that the footage is stored in a safe place for an officer to view.

Those with information are asked to contact Derbyshire police by any of the below methods including reference 1225-210819 in any correspondence.

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.