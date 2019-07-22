Police catch a drink-driver after he had been visiting family in Derbyshire

A boozy motorist who had been visiting his uncle was caught drink-driving in Derbyshire by police and ordered to pay over £500 and banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 16 how Mark Sutherland, 27, had been driving on Dale Road, at Matlock Bath, when his vehicle was spotted by police with a lot of smoke coming from the rear end.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “An officer was driving in Matlock Bath and saw a vehicle with a large amount of smoke coming from its rear end.”

Mrs Allsop added that there was a problem with the rear off-side wheel on Sutherland’s car and the defendant’s speech was slurred.

Sutherland, of Pinkie Avenue, Pinkie, Musselburgh, East Lothian, Scotland, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on June 30.

The court heard that he registered 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Emma Eardley said Sutherland had been visiting his uncle and his cousins.

She added: “He went out with his uncle and had about four pints of beer and he felt okay to drive and he was going to a shop to pick something up and he had not considered whether he was over the limit.”

Sutherland is a ground worker but Ms Eardley said he will not lose his job but losing his driving licence will create difficulties.

Magistrates fined Sutherland £420 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £42 victim surcharge.

Sutherland was also banned from driving for 18 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course this ban can be reduced by 19 weeks.