Police caught drug-user with 15 cannabis plants at his home

A drug-user has been fined after he was caught by police with 15 cannabis plants at his home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how police raided Ben Taylor’s home, on Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, and discovered the cannabis plants in the dining room on a table.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police carried out a search at Mr Taylor’s address and 15 plants - at an early stage of growth - were found in the dining room area on a table.”

The court heard the raid happened in October, 2018, but there was a delay in bringing the prosecution because police had been looking into a separate investigation.

Mrs Allsop said 29-year-old Taylor was not charged in relation to any other offences following the separate investigation.

However, Taylor pleaded guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said the cannabis plants were in a poor condition and Taylor is not a professional grower.

Mr Brint added that Taylor has used cannabis for a while and he had been trying to grow the plants because he had been assaulted when buying cannabis for himself.

Taylor has since given up using cannabis, according to Mr Brint.

Magistrates fined Taylor £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.