Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire woman

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire woman.

Emma Clarke, from Kilburn, was last seen at home at about 11pm on Monday night (May 27).

Where is Emma?

It is possible that the 28-year-old headed to Derby and may still be in the city or surrounding area.

She is white, about 5ft 3ins, of slim build and with sandy coloured straight hair.

Do you recognise her from the photo? Have you seen her today, or do you have information on her current whereabouts?

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 308 of May 28.

