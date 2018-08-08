Police concerned missing Derbyshire man 'may have come to serious harm'

Police searching for a missing Derbyshire man say they are now concerned he may have come to serious harm.

Anthony Ward, 70, was last seen on Main Street, Morton, on Thursday August 2.

Police have released this image of the outfit Mr Ward was last seen wearing

He was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia, adding to the concerns about his safety.

Anthony, who goes by the name Tony, is 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and has greying hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jumper and dark coloured trousers.

Tony has links to the Belper area, where he previously lived, and is also a keen walker.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 445-030818, by calling police on 101, sending a private message on Facebook to Derbyshire Constabulary, direct messaging @DerPolContact on Twitter, or by completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.