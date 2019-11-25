Police found £800 worth of cannabis at Belper drug dealer's home

A drug dealer twice tried to ruin his phone when police called at his Belper home, a court heard

Callum Redfern first tried to flush it away, then attempted to throw it into a bath full of water during the visit.

Belper drug dealer Callum Redfern was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The 23-year-old took the action while wearing a dressing gown - and after officers asked to put on some clothes, said Stuart Pattinson, prosecuting at Nottingham Crown Court.

"He shouted to his mother, asking her to call his friends to delete a Google account. Because of this activity, the suspicions of the officers was roused," said Mr Pattinson.

He told the court they had visited for a matter unrelated to drugs.

After a search, they found cannabis worth £810. Most of it was in small bags which could have been sold for £10 each.

When the phone was analysed, officers found no information linked to cannabis but Redfern's activities were classed as "street dealing," added Mr Pattinson.

A 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, was imposed on Redfern of Maidwell Close, Belper.

He must do 100 hours community work and have nine months of drug rehabilitation. This will include monthly testing.

Judge Sally Hancox said it was important for him to stop taking drugs and committing more offences. Both would hamper him in finding work.

She added: "People will not employ you if they think you are a slacker and worrying more about criminal activities than getting your head down."

He pleaded guilty to having cannabis with intent to supply other people. The judge ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Gregor Purcell, mitigating, said that the incident took place 21 months ago. He knew he was at risk of being sent to prison.

He had failed to obey earlier court orders but that was because he was taking the drug mamba at the time.

Mr Purcell told the judge: "The effects of that are disastrous. He has not smoked mamba since. He does accept the continued use of cannabis and knows he ought not to do it."

The court heard that he currently acts as a carer.