Police identify man and woman stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire

A woman and man who died following an incident in Duffield have been formally identified.

Helen Hancock (nee Almey), 39, from Duffield, and Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, were found at a property in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, following an incident in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths were found by officers with fatal stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths and specialist officers are supporting them at this time”.

Helen’s family paid tribute to the 39-year-old saying: “The family are devastated at the loss of Helen who was a lovely, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person. We would like to thank people for allowing us privacy at this most difficult of times.”

Martin’s family have also shared their memories of the 48-year-old, “Martin was a lovely dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a passion for adventure, running and a love of animals. He enjoyed travelling the world, mountain climbing and spending time with his two children. He will be greatly missed. We would also like to ask that people respect our privacy and allow us space to grieve as we attempt to come to terms with his death.”

Officers remain at the address today (January 2), as searches and door-to-door enquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Derbyshire Constabulary are with the family and friends of Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths.

“Our thoughts are also with Duffield community which is understandably shocked by this incident.

“You will see officers in the area throughout today as the investigation continues and I would urge you to speak to them about any concerns you may have.”

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to contact between Mrs Hancock and officers prior to the incident.

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.