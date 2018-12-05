Police 'name and shame' motorists charged with drink-driving and drug-driving in Derbyshire so far in December

Derbyshire police has 'named and shamed' people who have been charged with drink-driving or drug-driving in December so far.

The force said it was part of their campaign to raise awareness around drink-driving and drug-driving.

Derbyshire Police said on Twitter: "Throughout December, we will be naming every motorist who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in #Derbyshire. So far, five people have been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol since December 1. #DontDrinkAndDrive #DontDrugDrive."

Here are the people arrested and charged by Derbyshire police so far from December 1:

Alexander Baker, 24, of Darfield Drive, Heanor. Charged after his vehicle was stopped in Nottingham Road, Codnor, in the early hours of December 1.

Ben Sharpley, 18, of Lismore Road, Buxton. Arrested and charged following a collision in Burlington Road, Buxton, on December 1.

Jake Wilkinson, 20, of Long Lane, Shirebrook. Arrested and charged after he was stopped in Derby at about 4am on December 1.

Liam Smith, 35, of Hazel Grove, Matlock. Charged after being stopped by police in Oakerthorpe on December 2.

Christopher Sheldon, 29, of Stoney Middleton. Stopped by police in High Street, Stoney Middleton, on the evening of December 3.

*The Derbyshire Times would like to make it clear that these people have not been found guilty, or pleaded guilty, to any of the charges they face.