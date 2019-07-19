Police plea to track down Derbyshire prisoner on the run

Police are trying to track down a Derbyshire prisoner who has absconded from prison.

Steven Jones, 37, absconded from Sudbury open prison on Wednesday, July 17, at 12.30pm.

Jone was convicted for burglary and a number of theft offences in July 2018 at Gloucester Crown Court.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. He has blue eyes and brown hair and was clean shaven when last seen. He also has a birth mark on his neck.

Steven has links to Cheltenham.

If you have seen Steven, or know where he may be, please contact the police quoting reference number 1039 of July 17.

You can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form on derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call the police on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.