Police share hard hitting image to highlight reality of knife crime

Police have shared this hard hitting image to highlight the reality of carrying a knife.

The image posted by police in Hampshire is being shared by forces across the country, including in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Image shared on Twitter by police in Hampshire.

The tweet reads: "This is the reality of carrying a knife.... You are not 'big' or 'hard'. You will not protect yourself. You will probably end up here....or in prison. Please choose wisely! Sorry for the graphic image, but sometimes people need a shock."

This week we reported how convictions and cautions for knife offences in Derbyshire have increased by almost 50 per cent in the last five years.