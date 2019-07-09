Potential trial date set for man accused of murder of Chesterfield pensioner Graham Snell

The case of a Derbyshire man accused of murdering a pensioner has been considered at crown court and earmarked for a potential trial.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, July 8, how Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, near Chesterfield town centre, has been charged with the murder of 71-year-old Graham Snell.

Pictured are police at Marsden Street, Chesterfield.

Mr Snell, also of Marsden Street, was reported missing on June 30 having last been seen alive in Chesterfield town centre on June 19, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Police enquiries into the death of Mr Snell had centred on addresses on Marsden Street and at Oakamoor Close, on Wardgate Way, at Holme Hall, in Chesterfield.

READ MORE: Police hunting two men after Derbyshire schoolgirl sexually assaulted

Judge Nirmal Shant QC agreed for the case to be further reviewed on September 13 with a potential trial fixed for November 25.

Graham Snell

A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing was told Mr Walsh intends to plead not guilty to murder.

Police have also confirmed a further 31-year-old Chesterfield man was arrested last week in connection with the alleged murder of Mr Snell on suspicion of assisting an alleged offender.

READ MORE: Police appeal to trace biker after man dies in Derbyshire crash

He has been released on police bail.

Pictured are police at Oakamoor Close, on Wardgate Way, at Holme Hall, Chesterfield.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary between Wednesday, June 19, and Sunday, June 30.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police immediately on the 101 number or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 19*340439.

Due to police contact prior to Mr Snell’s death Derbyshire Constabulary has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to this case.