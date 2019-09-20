Repeat offender is locked up after he breached an NMO and a suspended prison sentence

A repeat offender who pleaded to be spared from jail after he had breached a non-molestation order and a suspended sentence order has been locked-up.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 18 how Darren Catherall, 34, formerly of Milton Crescent, Chesterfield, breached his NMO by contacting his ex-partner and breached a suspended prison sentence by failing to attend probation appointments.

Pictured is Darren Catherall, 34, formerly of Milton Crescent, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 16 weeks after he breached a non-molestation order and a suspended prison sentence.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said Catherall turned up at his former partner’s address in an effort to see his daughter despite an NMO prohibiting him from contacting his ex.

The court heard Catherall had also been made subject to suspended prison sentence after he had committed a shop theft, a previous NMO breach and an assault.

Mrs Hadfield said Catherall was previously given the suspended prison sentence after he had stolen items from Hobby Craft, previously breached his NMO by contacting his ex-partner, and going on to punch her friend.

The probation service also stated that Catherall had been failing to attend probation appointments and there was little evidence of engagement.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Catherall, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching his NMO on September 14 and admitted breaching his suspended prison sentence, which had been imposed in January, by failing to attend probation appointments.

Defence solicitor Deborah Bell said that when Catherall had visited his ex-partner’s address he had not caused any trouble or committed any acts of violence or damage and he had just wanted to see his child.

She added that Catherall has not attended probation appointments because his life has been in chaos and when he was given the order he was homeless and he has been entrenched with drug problems.

Ms Bell said that Catherall says he will get help and support if the court gives him another chance.

But magistrates sentenced Catherall to 16 weeks of custody with a three-year restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.