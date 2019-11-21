Road rage motorist is fined after he shouted and swore at another driver

A road rage motorist was caught on dash cam footage getting out of his Range Rover and shouting and swearing at another driver.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 20 how George Jones, 48, had been driving on the A6175 and the A617 at Heath, Chesterfield, when he reacted to another motorist’s driving and got out of his vehicle.

Prosecuting solicitor Anthony Cheung said a motorist was driving along the A6175 and he was about to exit a roundabout and after he realised he was in the wrong lane he swerved back to remain on the roundabout.

However, the motorist heard a horn from another vehicle, according to Mr Cheung, and he slowed unsure what the problem might be and as he exited on the A617 westbound he was overtaken by Jones.

Mr Cheung added that Jones forced the motorist to stop before the defendant got out of his car and he was shouting in an aggressive manner and was swearing and banging on the car window.

Jones, of Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, told police that the other motorist had swerved back into the roundabout on two occasions and he brake-checked him twice so he overtook and stopped and got out and admitted swearing.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable consideration for other persons and to using threatening behaviour on September 20.

Defence solicitor Morgan Hogarth said the defendant served with the Army and has worked in security and he is now an HGV driver.

Mr Hogarth added: “This was a case where he acted out of character. He has dealt with stressful situations all his life.

“We have heard about his military service and he has served in a number of war zones.”

Jones also received a commendation from Nottingham fire service, according to Mr Hogarth, after he came across a road traffic collision and waited for the arrival of firefighters.

Magistrates fined Jones £572 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £57 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with five points.