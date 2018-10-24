Robberies targeting elderly women in Sutton ‘linked to petrol thefts’ across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

Police are investigating after six elderly women had their handbags stolen in the last fortnight - five in Ashfield and one in Derbyshire.

During the most recent incident, a registration number was obtained and officers believe that it is linked to four thefts of fuel at petrol stations across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Police have released images of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with the incidents. Do you know him?

The car is a dark coloured Ford Focus registered number NL58JDK and it has damage to the rear left side. Officers suspect that this car has been involved in some, if not all, of the robberies and that there may be two suspects working together.

The details of the robberies are as follows:

10 October 5.40pm, Church Street, Riddings, Derbyshire – A woman was walking along the street when a dark coloured car, possibly a Ford, pulled up alongside her and stole her handbag.

10 October 6.30pm, Brook Street, Sutton – A woman was walking along carrying her shopping bags when a dark coloured car with two white men pulled up next to her and ripped her handbag from her shoulder.

Police believe this could be one of the vehicles involved.

13 October 3.40pm, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite – A woman had her handbag stolen from the doorstep of her home after getting back from the shops. A white man with a local Sutton accent and wearing a hoody had knocked on her door claiming she had left her bank cards at the shop.

https://www.chad.co.uk/news/crime/three-men-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder-after-nottinghamshire-collision-1-9410314



13 October 6.30pm, Stoneyford Road, Sutton– A woman was pushed to the floor in an alleyway near Cowpes Close and had her handbag stolen. She had cuts and bruises on her hands and face.

14 October 3.40pm Main Road, Jacksdale – A woman was dragged to the ground while holding on to her bags after being approached by a white man near the community centre. The suspect was seen to get into a dark Ford Focus.

19 October 2.50pm Alfreton Road, Sutton – An elderly woman was driving into the Co-op car park when a man wearing a grey hoody jumped out of a dark Ford Focus and grabbed her handbag off the back seat of her car.

Who is he?

Last week a male was arrested on suspicion of the robberies. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart said: “We are appalled by these incidents targeting vulnerable women. The man pictured has been identified as someone we would like to speak to in connection with the robberies and the fuel thefts and are seeking the assistance of the community to help identify this male and locate the Ford Focus.

“There is a dedicated team of detectives working on this case and we are doing all that we can to arrest the offenders.

“The car is a dark coloured Ford Focus registered number NL58JDK and it has damage to the rear left side. Did you witness any of the robberies and think you can give us any more information? If you can help with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote 519 of 19th October.”