Sacked Derbyshire volunteer glued Blubell Wood charity shop doors shut six times

A sacked charity shop volunteer has been banned from a Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice store after he glued their doors shut six times.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how Charles Gibson, 67, of Furnace Hill, Grassmoor, Chesterfield, had been working at the Bluebell Wood charity shop on Packers Row, Chesterfield, but after he was sacked he launched a series of revenge attacks on the shop.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Mr Gibson had previously been a volunteer at the Blubell Wood Hospice charity shop but he was dismissed.

She added: “This is a mean offence against a charity in respect of the loss of revenue they have suffered as a result.”

Mrs Allsop said that the manager stated following Gibson’s dismissal there had been a number of incidents where she or volunteers had arrived to find the doors and shutter system at the shop stuck with super glue.

The court heard that the offences were committed on October 2, October 4, October 10, October 11, October 14 and October 19, this year.

Gibson was captured on CCTV footage moving away from the area of the shop, according to Mrs Allsop, during the period when the offences occurred.

Mrs Allsop revealed that it took half-a-day for repairs to be carried out every time the door had been found glued and subsequently the charity shop lost three days of vital revenue.

Gibson admitted committing the offences after he had been sacked as a volunteer at the charity shop and stated that he had taken “the law into his own hands”.

He also claimed that he had given a DVD to a staff member which was sold but Mrs Allsop said that this was disputed.

Gibson pleaded guilty to six counts of causing criminal damage and he also admitted one count of harassing the shop manager by causing damage to the doors.

Magistrates sentenced Gibson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £617 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gibson was also made subject to a two-year restraining order not to contact the store manager or go to the charity shop.