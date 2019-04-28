Second man charged with murder of 'caring family man' from Belper

A second man has been charged with the murder of a 57-year-old Belper man who died after being found injured in a car park.

'Caring family man' Simon Jones was found in a carpark in Chaddesden, Derby, on April 20.

The 57-year-old - who was taken to hospital but later died - has been described as a 'true gentleman who was adored by everyone he met' by his family.

Thirty-three-year-old Kirk Guy, of Derby, was arrested earlier this week and has now been charged with murder .

After appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court he has been remanded into prison and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

Jacob Ali, 19, of Derby, appeared at court on Wednesday - he was charged with murder and robbery.

Thai Johnson, also 19 and of Derby, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Belper on Thursday evening on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.

A 21-year-old man arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Paying tribute to Simon, who was from Belper, his family said: “Simon was a loving, caring family man and a true gentleman who was adored by everyone he met.

“We are devastated by the horrific and cowardly way he was taken from us - we would like to grieve as a family in private.”