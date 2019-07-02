Shocking CCTV shows woman being punched in face as she cycled to work in Derbyshire

Police are hunting a thug who was caught on camera savagely punching a 61-year-old woman to the ground as she cycled to work in Derbyshire.

Shocking CCTV captured the moment the man approached his victim as she rode along Macklin Street, in Derby city centre last week.

A woman cycling to work was punched in the face

He can be seen holding his arm out in an attempt to get her to stop but when she fails to do so, he runs up to her and viciously punches her in the face.

The footage shows the woman crashing to the ground before she struggles to get back to her feet while her attacker continues to shout at her.

A passer-by rushed to the aid of the woman, who was taken to hospital with head injuries, following the assault at 3.30am on June 26.

Derbyshire Police has now released the footage and CCTV images of the suspect in an attempt to track him down.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "Do you recognise the man in the image? Were you in the area at the time and did you witness the assault or notice anything suspicious?

"If so, we’d like to hear from you."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 19*329451 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Qassum Hussain.