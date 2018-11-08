Shocking pictures show squalid conditions victims of modern Derbyshire slavery gang were forced to live in

Shocking pictures show the squalid conditions victims of a modern Derbyshire slavery gang were forced to live in.

The group, many of whom are related to each other, recruited their victims in Latvia on the promise of well-paid work and a better life in the UK. To read the story in full, click here.

The mansion in Latvia where the gang were living and enjoying a lavish lifestyle. Photo - Derbyshire Police

One of the victim's beds. Photo - Derbyshire Police

Police executed a warrant at this property in Latvia. Photo - Derbyshire Police

A bedbug from the bed at a property where the victims lived. Photo - Derbyshire Police

