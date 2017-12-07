SNOW AND ICE WARNING: Derbyshire police urge drivers to take care

Derbyshire police are urging drivers to take care over the next few days with snow and ice set to hit the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for the county between Friday December 8 and Sunday December 10.

The force said: "A yellow warning means that severe weather is possible over the next few days and could affect you. You should plan ahead, thinking about possible travel delays or disruptions.

"Keep an eye on the forecast and if you expect to encounter snow or ice on your journey, make sure you have warm clothing in the car, water, a shovel and a torch.

"Take care when driving during wintery conditions and if you see a road closed sign, don’t ignore it. If you continue to drive on a closed road and you have an accident, it may invalidate your insurance."

